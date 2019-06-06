SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen approved the purchase of four roll-off containers for the transfer station Tuesday night, pending the town’s lawyer advising it’s legal.

This year, voters approved buying three containers for no more than $31,000. Last year, they approved three for no more than $21,000. However, because the price of steel was higher last year, only two were purchased to stay within the $21,000.

This year, transfer station Manager Jerry Sabins was offered four containers for a total of $28,000, which is more than the number of containers voters approved but within the $31,000 limit.

Town Manager Anthony Ward said that legally, they shouldn’t have an issue because over the two years residents approved buying six containers, which would be the total, but he wasn’t sure of the possible political pushback.

“From a financial standpoint it’s good, but the board is in a better place to know the political standpoint,” Ward said.

Selectmen Guy Desjardins agreed that it made sense financially, but said it wasn’t what the public voted for.

“I’m a strong believer in the vote of the town meeting,” he said. “If they voted three, they voted three. To me one town meeting supersedes the other.”

Selectmen Jean Paul Curran was in favor of purchasing four containers, saying, “ I believe the townspeople trust us to make the best decisions financially.”

The board agreed to approve the purchase of four containers, but only if the town’s attorney says it’s legal.

In other business, the board discussed upcoming road projects, and agreed to look into doing a full reclaiming of Webster Corner and Marsh roads.

Ward said it’s too late in the season to have the roads done this year, but the work could be done next summer.

The board would need to agree to a payment plan, and the work and spending would also need to be approved by voters.

Ward estimated that doing both roads would cost about $567,000.

“I just think it’s time to do both roads,” Selectman Connie Castonguay said. “We’ve put it off long enough.”

