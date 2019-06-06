NORWAY — Margaret Burns, R.N., Ph.D., Chief Nursing Officer at Stephens Memorial Hospital, has announced that Steven Johndro, MPH, MHA, MGH, CHES, has accepted the director position at Healthy Oxford Hills, a Healthy Maine Partnership and a program of Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Johndro earned a bachelor’s degree in community health education from the University of Maine at Farmington. He then went on to pursue master’s degrees in health administration, geriatric health, and public health from A.T. Still University School of Health Management in Kirksville, Montana. In 2015, he completed the Health Leadership Development Program at the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership.

He has over 15 years of experience working in public health across Maine. During this time he has worked for Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, The United Way of Mid-Maine, Western Maine Community Action, Healthy Androscoggin and Maine Medical Center. In these roles, he has developed strong leadership and management skills, as well as proven accomplishment in grant writing and project planning, implementation and evaluation.

Johndro said of his new role, “Public health is my passion. I have had the great fortune of working with Healthy Oxford Hills through my previous role as the executive director for Healthy Androscoggin. Healthy Oxford Hills is a highly respected public health agency serving Oxford County, and I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of this motivated team, working together to ensure our community is healthy and has access to the resources we offer.”

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities it serves.

