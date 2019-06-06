AUBURN — The YMCA Fit Fest, the first of this year’s Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K series, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Court and Main streets.

The flat, fast race course, which is USA Track & Field certified, will take runners across Longley Memorial Bridge into Lewiston, right onto Canal Street, right onto Locust Street and left onto Lincoln Street to a turnaround. It will return to Lincoln Street, turning left into Simard-Payne Memorial Park, right along the Riverwalk and finish at Festival Plaza.

Motorists should expect to encounter runners during the midmorning hours.

Event-day registration will be from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the plaza. The registration fee on race day is $30.

Parking is available at the parking garage on Mechanics Row, next to Auburn Hall.

The Triple Crown series will continue Sunday, July 21, with Emily’s Run; and Sunday, Aug. 25, with the L-A Bridge Run.

For more information, go to: triplecrown5K.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: