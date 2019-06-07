MAINE — Make-A-Wish Maine has announced they will host the first-ever Trailblaze Challenge in Northern New England on Sept. 28.

Designed as an endurance hiking event, the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge gives participants the opportunity to tackle 23.4 miles of the Maine Hut Trail, all in one amazing day, while raising much-needed funds to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

This will be a journey, not a race, and caters to all skill levels, from hiking novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts.

Events manager Samantha Elliott said, “We are thrilled to bring Trailblaze Challenge to Maine. More than just a fundraiser, the endurance experience uniquely evokes the journey our wish kids go through, creating a tremendous emotional impact by the end of the weekend.”

Participants will be taken through 14 weeks of supported training before converging on Sugarloaf for a weekend of concentrated activity and passionate celebration.

To begin the journey, register for an information session; RSVP at http://site.wish.org/trailblazeme.

Make-A-Wish Maine creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization is on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment Journey.

Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers in Maine grant one wish every five days. Since 1992, Make-A-Wish Maine has granted more than 1,500 wishes to children in Maine.

All money raised in Maine stays in Maine. All wish expenses are fully covered by Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish Maine is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax deductible. The Maine chapter has over 200 volunteers statewide, and a staff of eight, with an office at 66 Mussey Road in Scarborough.

For information about Make-A-Wish Maine, visit www.maine.wish.org.

filed under: