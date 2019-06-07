AUBURN — Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of several car burglaries reported Thursday night in New Auburn.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Officer Miville at 333-6650 X6387 or [email protected]
This story will be updated.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s a list of local freebies and deals
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn police investigate car burglaries reported overnight in New Auburn
-
Business
U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs in May
-
Business
Once a book selling giant, Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Cheering for the graduates