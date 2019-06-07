LEWISTON — Michael Courtemanche, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America in Lewiston, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table this year.

Founded in 1927, MDRT is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries.

MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

