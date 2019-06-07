Friday is National Doughnut Day and to celebrate we put together a list of local and national doughnut shops offering freebies and deals.

Labadie’s Bakery, Lewiston – On Friday buy a dozen donuts at regular price, $10.00, and get the second dozen for half off. $15.00 for both!

Italian Bakery, Lewiston – On Friday the famous Lewiston bakery will be making special flavors for the day including S’mores, Snickers, Reese’s, Oreo, fruity and cocoa pebbles, chocolate cream filled, strawberry, and apple crisp donuts.

Wallingford’s Fruit House, Auburn – On Friday, all doughnuts buy one get one free.

Ricker Hill Orchards, Turner – On Friday buy a half-dozen doughnuts get a free donut.

Frosty’s Donuts, (Brunswick location only) – In honor of Bob Frost, Frosty’s will be giving out free chocolate glazed donuts. It was Bob’s favorite.

Dunkin’, (various locations) – Free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme, Auburn – One free doughnut per customer all day Friday at participating locations.

