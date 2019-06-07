100 years ago: 1919

The Wednesday Morning Club meeting is omitted this week. Next week the club will meet on Friday, as guests for the day of Mrs. Abble Peaslee and Mrs. Ella F. Neal. A picnic lunch will be served to the club and guests.

50 years ago: 1969

Harry Jones of the Edward Little High School faculty will be the featured speaker at the reunion of the ELHS Class of 1954 on June 21 at the Sons of Italy Hall. The class had dedicated its yearbook to Mr. Jones at the time of graduation.

25 years ago: 1994

Ethel Hawkins and Alys Watson were presented life memberships in Farmington Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Thursday. Worthy Matron Gladys Moore recognized them as 50-year members and made the presentations of certificates signed by Worthy Grand Matron Edna Hale and Worthy Grand Patron Lyle Littlefield. They also received Grand Chapter 50-year pins. The charter was draped in memory of the Rev. Albert Duran, former associate patron and former instructor at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

