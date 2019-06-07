PORTLAND – Andrew “Andy” Thomes Thibodeau, 54, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 14, 1965, the son of Joseph P. Thibodeau Jr. and Sylvia R. Thibodeau. He grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1983.

Upon graduation, Andy entered the workforce as a Quality Inspector for Knight-Celotex for 24 years. After that, he worked as a computer technician for various companies such as Fed Ex, H&R Block, Time Warner Cable and Maine Health.

On Sept. 15, 2002, he married his soulmate, Edythe “Edye” Shapiro and they spent many wonderful years together.

Andy was truly a unique person, a protector of his family and his friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edythe L. Thibodeau; his mother, Sylvia; sisters, Carol (Gariepy) Morin, Camilla N. Thibodeau, MaryLou Thibodeau; his father-in-law, Philip Shapiro and his wife Ellen; his brother-in-law, Craig Shapiro and his wife Yelena; as well as several nieces, nephews; aunts, and cousins.

Andy was predeceased by his father, Joseph; and his brothers, Robert S. Thibodeau and Scott Sweeney.

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Andy’s memory to:

American Diabetes

Association

Maine Chapter

45 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

