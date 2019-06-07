OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday night to table consideration of a liquor license application for Oxford Casino.

Officials from the casino will be asked to attend the June 20 board meeting to explain how they are addressing a high volume of police calls for intoxicated individuals.

Police Chief Michael Ward said the department responded to 81 intoxication calls in town last year.

“Sixty-one of those were at the casino,” he said. “It’s hard to tell where the alcohol is coming from, but the casino is very good to work with. They are very receptive.”

Selectwoman Samantha Hewey said, “If any other bar in town had 61 complaints, we would ask them how they are addressing it.”

“I have a concern they are overserving,” Selectman Scott Hunter said. “I’d like to see someone here to see how they are handling it.”

Ward said police were called to the casino 278 times last year. He said he could have more data on the nature of those calls at the next meeting.

In other business, selectmen appointed Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hewey as chief.

“He has been through the interview and background process,” Town Manager Butch Asselin said. “I am pleased to say he came out top candidate.”

Hewey will replace Gary Sacco, 63, who died March 10 in Portland where he was attending the funeral of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes. Sacco, a veteran fire educator and former fire chief in New Gloucester, had served almost two years as chief.

Hewey will begin his duties June 17, Asselin said.

