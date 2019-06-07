VIENNA — The Pat Pepin Project will perform Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Union Hall.
The Pat Pepin Project is a professional partnership of prolific players, performing a plethora of pentatonic pieces for playful patrons partaking of powerful potions. Upbeat and fun, the Pat Pepin Project will make you laugh, dance and cheer.
Tickets are on sale now for $12, and also available online. For information, call 293-2674 or email [email protected]
