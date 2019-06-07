Police and game wardens searched Watchic Lake in Standish and the surrounding area for a missing kayaker on Friday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said that Timothy Clauge, 39, of Nottingham, N.H., took his kayak out on Watchic Lake sometime after midnight to go fishing. The overturned kayak was later found on the lake by a local resident, but Clauge’s whereabouts remain unknown.

A Maine Warden Service dive team was searching Watchic Lake while deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searched the surrounding areas Friday evening. The search was suspended later Friday night and was to resume Saturday.

Clauge is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Anyone who may have seen Clauge is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-774-1444 or the nearest law enforcement official.

