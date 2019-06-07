CARRABASSETT VALEY — The Town of Carrabassett Valley and the Carrabassett Valley School Committee will host a gathering at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Friday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. to recognize and celebrate Earle Morse’s contributions to the town’s School Committee, from which he recently retired.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.

Morse served as a member and later chairperson of the Carrabassett Valley School Committee for two decades, and has been and remains a steadfast supporter of the education of the students of Carrabassett Valley and its surrounding communities, while representing the town’s taxpayers, parents, and residents.

He stepped down from the Committee last year to allow him more time to travel and focus on other endeavors. The Committee and the Town are forever in his debt for his dedication and support.

For information, call the library at 237-3535, or Steve Arner, current committee chairperson, at 237-0000, or email him at [email protected]

