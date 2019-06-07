WILTON — Scores of people turned out for the Kick Off to Summer barbecue at Kineowatha Park Friday, May 31 hosted by the Wilton Events Committee.

One of the town’s fire trucks was parked near the Reunion Barn so children could get an up close look. Ethan Wing was seen holding a flashlight kept in the cab for firefighters when needed.

Members of the local band, Shepherd’s Pie were busy sound checking equipment while food was being set out on tables and the grills fired up. Hot dogs, hamburgers and veggie burgers by request were prepared by Andy Shattuck and Alan Paradis.

Event committee vice president Hollis Tyler kept busy making sure everything was in

place before the 5 p.m. start.

“You name it, it’s been donated. Hot dogs from Shelly’s Hometown Market, 350 hamburgers from Calzolaio Pasta Company, money donations too.

“We wanted to get everyone out, enjoy the park. The bugs (swarms of black flies) were not donated!” he said.

President Amy Ward said, “Similar events have been held previously but it’s been a few years. We want to get people back like they used to. We want them to be excited.”

Kala Elliott was there with her three children.

“We’re excited to have a family night,” she said.

Her son Grayson added, “This is good barbecue!”

Marylena Chaisson said, “It’s a nice turnout. It came together nicely.”

