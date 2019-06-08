AUBURN — Avery Lutrzykowski nearly beat the shorthanded Boothbay Seahawks by herself.

The St. Dom’s senior midfielder rang up nine goals and added three assists as the No. 3 St. Dom’s Saints defeated the No. 6 Boothbay Seahawks 20-9 in a Class C State quarterfinal contest.

“I think the crease role worked really well for (Mia-Angelina Leslie) and I today,” Lutrzykowski said. “Also making backdoor cuts and things like that.”

Leslie, another midfielder, collected two goals and three assists on the afternoon. Emma Theriault scored four goals and was credited with three assists.

The Seahawks competed the entire season with 10 players, one short of the normal 11. Chloe Arsenault had three goals, while Hanna Cola and Reagan Cola each had two goals for the Seahawks (6-7).

“We knew they were good, we knew they had good stick-handlers and on defense we were trying to stay in front of them,” Boothbay coach Bill Goldenberg said. “Look for (their) cutters.”

With Boothbay a player down, St. Dom’s coach Leslie Klenk wanted to make sure the Seahawks expounded as much energy as possible and reminded her players about that.

“The message was we need to control the ball,” Klenk said. “As long as we control the ball, the game would be ours. If you have to play a man down, that’s very difficult from a stamina perspective.”

St. Dom’s was off and running early in the first half, going up 3-0 before two minutes were even played. Lutrzykowski scored the game’s opening two goals and Leslie added the third.

The teams traded goals as Kylie Brown put Boothbay on the board before Theriault made it 4-1 Saints. Courtney Meader cut the deficit to two 4:18 into the opening half.

The Saints (8-5) went on a 5-0 run in nearly a five-minute span as Lutrzykowski and Theriault each scored two goals and Anna Cote picked up her only goal of the contest.

With 10 days off between the regular season finale and Saturday’s first playoff game, the Saints were able to work on a few things.

“We had (10) days to prepare and we broke down our plays position by position and we readjusted our cuts so they were flowing better,” Klenk said. “Before we were getting jammed up against each other, our timing was a little off. We spent the whole week redoing our plays over and over again.”

Boothbay scored four of the final seven goals in the half, with Hannah Cola scoring twice and one each by Reagan Cola and Arsenault.

Lutrzykowski scored the Saints final three goals of the half to make the lead 12-6 at the break.

In the second half, Lutrzykowski added two more, while Tayrn Cloutier also had two. Theriault, Leslie, Emma Roy and Isabella Webster each had a goal.

Boothbay got two goals from Arsenault and one from Reagan Cola.

“We definitely fought (hard),” Goldenberg said. “I think we played hard, we played hard all year, we played hard today. They were a little too much for us today.”

