100 years ago: 1919

,

Half a day’s work on the west side of Main Street between Whipple Street and Central Maine General Hospital would remove a multitude of denunciation of the Lewiston Street Department officials, who have neglected to fill potholes filled in on that stretch of city macadam. It is so small a job, but so big a nuisance that the drivers of motor cars and teams believe the time is ripe for attention to this matter at once.

50 years ago: 1969

Some people will steal anything. Robert Dechene of Mayfield Road, Auburn, called the police today and reported a theft of an aluminum milk box, from his back steps, which happened during the night.

25 years ago: 1994

From an ad in the Sun Journal:

“THE MUDLARKS”

Whimsical Singing Quartet

ST. MICHAEL’S CHURCH 4 Pleasant St., Auburn, SAT. JUNE 4th, 7 PM, Tickets $5 Refreshments Served

