OTISFIELD – William R. Fortey, 79, of Otisfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Milton, Ga., after recent illness.

William (Bill) was born in Boston, on May 11, 1940; the son of William R. Fortey and Anne Matilda (Cappella) Fortey of Arlington, Mass.

Bill attended the Military College of Vermont at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Following his graduation, Bill served as first lieutenant in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment stationed at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. He went on to work for Exxon Corporation and later Northeast Bank following his military service.

Bill married Patricia A. (Chabot) Fortey in August 1963, and lovingly cared for her until her death in December 2017. He is survived by three loving children: Michael Fortey of Houston, Texas, Kevin Fortey of Natick, Massachusetts and Doreen Doster of Alpharetta, Georgia. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Kathryn Fortey, Abby Doster, and Jake Doster.

Bill has enjoyed Thompson Lake since his summers there during his adolescence, and continued to bring his family there each and every summer before relocating to Maine after his wife’s retirement. Whether it was fishing, sailing, or waterskiing, Bill could always be found on the waters of Thompson Lake. Lifelong friendships, chess matches by the lake, and countless evenings at the cottage with good friends and family will be the memories cherished by all. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m., at the South Otisfield Cemetery, on Powhatan Road (also known as Forrest Edwards Cemetery) in Otisfield, Maine. For online condolences, please visit www.northsidechapel.com/obituaries

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “In memory of William Fortey” by check to:

Thompson Lake

Environmental Association

P.O. Box 25

Oxford, ME 04270

