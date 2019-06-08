PARIS — Dream big. Work Hard. Be kind.

Commencement speaker Christy Snow-Kaster shared those messages Saturday night with the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Class of 2019.

Snow-Kaster, who graduated from Oxford Hills in 1998, said dreaming big, working hard and being kind helped her realize two of her dreams, first at Minnesota Legal Services representing low-income individuals, then becoming a referee in the Family Court Division in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Kaster said the foundation she received as a student at Oxford Hills helped her in her career and family life.

“What you do now, what path you take is yours,” she said. “You are in control of your work in progress. The choices are now yours. Those choices will be guided by your family and friends, and the foundation you have built in these hills. It is your path, your dream, your work in progress.”

In his remarks to students and their families and friends, Principal Theodore Moccia said he remembered speaking to members of the Class of 2019 on the first day of their freshman year. He told them they needed to have a plan.

“I can tell you that the Class of 2019 has a plan,” Moccia said. “Two or four year colleges, military services, certificate programs, entering the workforce, traveling. The Class of 2019 is going to do great things.”

Valedictorian William Dieterich said his time at Oxford Hills helped him formulate a plan for his future.

“The experiences I have had at Oxford Hills have taught me a variety of lessons, lessons I will be able to apply in college, the workforce and every other part of my life,” Dieterich said. “It’s been a great ride since we all started in kindergarten in various corners of our communities 13 years ago. Remember, once a Viking, always a Viking.

“Wherever I end up in life, home will always be Oxford Hills.” said Dieterich.

