NEW SHARON— A Winthrop woman reportedly fell asleep at the wheel Friday and the car she was driving on Route 27 struck a utility pole and broke it, which caused the car to rollover, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. on Saturday.

Sgt. Brad Scovil responded to the report of a vehicle rollover on top of Mile Hill Road/Route 27 at about 2:41 p.m.

The driver, Pamela Child, 51, of Winthrop was not injured, he wrote in a news release.

Scovil issued her a summons to appear in a Farmington court for charges related to driving with a suspended license and a car that was not registered, Nichols wrote.

The 2017 Hyundai was heavily damaged. New Sharon Fire Department assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

