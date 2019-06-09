LEWISTON — We rode alongside Lewiston Police Community Resource Officer Joe Philippon and Tri-County Mental Health crisis worker David Bilodeau in December of 2018 to focus on a newly relaunched initiative called “Project Support You.” The program pairs crisis workers with police officers to help treat those suffering from mental health issues and substance misuse disorder.
Name: Joe Philippon
Age: 35
Hometown: Lewiston
To start, do you mind telling me a little bit about yourself? What brought you to Lewiston PD and what’s your role in the department? I was born in Calcutta, India (now Kolkata), and was adopted about a month after I was born. I arrived on Mother’s Day in 1984. I grew up and currently live in Lewiston. I attended St. Peter’s School, where Community Concepts is located, and graduated from St. Dom’s in 2002. I have a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Maine at Augusta and have been a police officer for the city of Lewiston since 2005. This June will be my 14th year on the department and I am currently assigned to the Community Resource Team, where I have been for the last 6 years. Originally, I wanted to be a cook, but after a few ride-alongs with some former students of my parents I realized being a police officer was a better fit for me. Being an officer is very demanding, and today now more than ever there are a lot more expectations placed on cops. An example would be the current opioid crisis that we, like everyone else, have been dealing with. It took about 4 years, but on the service side of our police response, I was able to steer the formation of Project Support You, which placed a mental health/substance misuse worker in our police cars who provides support to our department when responding to calls involving people suffering from mental health or have overdosed.
What’s your favorite part of your work? One aspect of my current role that I really enjoy is our community outreach program Lewiston Summer Fun & Films program that provides fun and free family programming during the summer.
Do you have any personal reasons why this program is important to you? There are people I know who have suffered from substance misuse disorder and I know plenty of people who have died because of it. It is important that we remember these are all individuals and many of whom faced circumstances that were not ideal, especially while growing up.
From what I gather, the concept of community policing seems to be very important to you. Would you mind elaborating on that? Law enforcement can and will only be successful if we are working with our community. It is to easy to say “arrest,” but arresting doesn’t usually address the actual issues, rather only kicks the can down the road. Don’t misunderstand me though, arrests must happen. But we do need comprehensive solutions, which is why programs like Project Support You are needed. We see the consequences all day of broken health systems, unsafe housing, lack of accessible youth programming, poor education and misinformation to name a few, which is also why law enforcement is in a unique place to shed light on the issues we see and advocate changes.
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Keeping a bear-ing on hunting issue
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Sagittarius: It’s important to know exactly what’s happening
-
Opinion
Annette Macaluso: Expand earned income tax credit
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: D-Day’s ‘forgotten’ woman
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Senate Republicans won’t save Mexico from Trump’s tariffs