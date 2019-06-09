TEXAS – Bernadette Stuart, 92, died peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Auburn, Maine on May 2, 1927, the daughter of Armand Dufresne, Sr. and Emelina Couture. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School. Following graduation she worked as an office assistant at the then Pepperell Mill, and later at the then Air Tred Shoe factory. While raising a family, she worked part time as a dental assistant. In her later years, she enjoyed seeing family, doing word games & puzzles, catching up with friends on Facebook, frequently dining out and being an avid food critic. While living in Maine, she was a member of Holy Family Church, Senior Citizens, Horizon 55, and Covenant 50. Bernadette is survived by her three sons, Henry J. Letalien and his wife Diane of Fate, Texas, Paul A. Letalien and his wife Janet of Portland, Maine, Roger Letalien and his wife Heidi of Londonderry, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Stacey Baldeo and her husband Sirrano, Cameron Letalien, Kevin Letalien, and Carter Letalien; and her brother, Emile Dufresne of Hudsonville, Michigan. She is predeceased by her first husband, Albert L. Letalien; her second husband, Alfred G. Stuart; four brothers, Justice Armand Dufresne Jr., Philippe Dufresne, Rodolph Dufresne, George Dufresne; and four sisters, Theresa Grady, Lucia Galipeau, Alice Thibodeau, and Florida Sasseville.

A private family memorial service will be held in Lewiston Maine later this summer.

