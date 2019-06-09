BUCKFIELD – Damien Bruce Pinard, 27, of Buckfield, passed away suddenly in a tragic motor cycle accident on Thursday June 6, 2019. He was born June 29 1991 in Lewiston, the son and miracle baby of Tina Veinott and Bruce Pinard. He grew up in Buckfield and proudly graduated from Buckfield Jr./Sr. High School. He worked at Electrostatic Technology as a manufacturing production associate. He loved working on anything with a motor, taking them apart and putting them back together, driving around on dirt bikes, four wheelers, anything with wheels. He loved life and always had a big smile on his face that would light up the whole world around him! Damien was the kindest soul and would help anyone, never asking for anything in return. There are no words to express the incredible person that he was. He will be missed by so many and heaven just gained the coolest guy in the world!

Damien is survived by his loving parents, Tina Veinott and Bruce Pinard of Buckfield; his memee, Rita Pinard of Auburn and pepere, Paul Pinard of Auburn; beautiful fiance, Baylea Edwards and her son, whom Damien adored as his own, Cade Edwards; siblings, Tanya Chandler and her husband Chad, Jessica Hamm and her fiance, Dana, David Veinott II and girlfriend, Victoria, Devvyn Pinard and his girlfriend, Mandy, and two very special little sisters, Tia-Marie Pinard and Jamee-Lyn Pinard, who he had a very special bond with; his beloved nieces and nephews that all looked up to him, Kyle, Gavin, David “D.J.”, Jayce, Dylan, Grace, Chad Jr, Triton and a special baby boy on the way, whom Damien couldn’t wait to meet. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best buddy ever, Fluffy.

Damien is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Munroe, his maternal, grandfather Ronald Vining; and two very special uncles that he adored, James Vining and Bobbie Vining.

Hey bud, it’s Mom…you have no idea how much we will all miss you! My heart is truly crushed! I love you so much, bud! You spent your life making everyone around you so happy. There are so many awesome things you’ve done. I was so proud of you all the time. All of your family and friends were here last night. Buddy – I’m so destroyed, I just can’t say I love you enough. This is the only way I can say what I want and what I need to. You meant the world to me and I can’t imagine how life is going to be without you. You were such a beautiful baby and you just kept growing into a cute little boy, and now a very handsome man. Anyone would be proud to be part of your life. I think I was the proudest Mom of all. I’m going to see you today. I just need to hold you, bud. Moms should never have to go through this and it’s taking me forever to write you a message. I’m having trouble seeing through my tears. I have fixed all of your boo boos in the past. I wish I had been there, lying on the ground to catch you when you fell to your death. I’m so sorry buddy! We will talk again, my sweet loving boy, I love you to no end! Love always, Mom and Dad.

The family would like to invite all who have had the pleasure of being part of Damien’s life to attend a special celebration of life this Sunday, June 9 at the Buckfield Jr./Sr. High School, at 160 Morrill St. in Buckfield from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

