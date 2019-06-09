MONMOUTH – Lillian Elaine Palleschi, 88, of Monmouth, died peacefully at home on Friday June 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born in Portland, June 10, 1930, the daughter of Fritz and Susan (Morris) Person and Stella Morgridge. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948 and was employed at Mohegan Market, Chicks Orchards and the Monmouth schools.

Lillian met her husband, Everett in 1948 and they married Oct. 21, 1950. Together they made their home in Monmouth and raised their family. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was dedicated to the support of her family and her community. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and was instrumental in establishing the Athletic Boosters at Monmouth Academy. She was an accomplished gardener, photographer, baker and crafter and loved passing these skills down to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. She and Everett built a camp on Moosehead Lake and spent countless time there fishing, helping at Raymond’s store, working on roads and watching sunsets with their whole family.

Lillian loved the cats and dogs they had over the years as well as watching deer, bear and moose at camp and feeding the birds. She will be remembered as the matriarch of the family, gracious hospitality to family and friends, stubbornness, and 68 years of devotion to her husband. She will be forever loved.

She is survived by her husband, Everett Palleschi Sr; her children, Everett “Larry” Palleschi Jr. and his wife, Trudy, Rita Howard and her husband, Richard, Kenneth Palleschi and his wife, Kathryn, all of Monmouth; her brothers, Gerald and Bud Moynahan, sisters, Karen Parrott, Hannah Wynne and Kathy Reinhartz; her aunt, Shirley Dodge; her grandchildren, Aaron, Eric, James, and Steven Palleschi, Jenora Schultz, Christina and Matthew Howard and Leticia Goucher; as well as 16 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Alexis, Emma, Lane, Samuel, Kyle, Lillian, Noah, Jonah, Stella, Julia, Brianna, Truman, Everett, Mason and Emily. She is also survived by a special nephew and family, Jim and Karen McKenney and sons, Zachery and Seth.

Lillian was predeceased by two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Ivy.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Monmouth Ridge Cemetery.

Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

St. Jude Childrens’

Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

