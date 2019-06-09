WESTBROOK – Robert “Butch” Payne Ladd III, 77 of Westbrook, passed away on June 5, 2019 after years of declining health, at the Tyler Hospice Suite at Mercy Hospital, with his family at his side. Butch was born in Norway on Aug. 15, 1941, the son of Robert P. Ladd Jr. and Lenore N. (Carroll) Ladd. He graduated from Paris High School, class of 1959.

He worked for Cullinan Oil Company as a dispatcher for many years before re-locating to Melbourne, Fla. where he was a salesman for several companies, before retiring in 2003. He also umpired men’s softball league and bartended part time. He loved the Celtics and the Red Sox (when they were winning)! His greatest love was playing golf. He shot a hole in one at Spessard Holland Golf Course in Melbourne Beach, Fla.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Eileen (LeClerc) Ladd; his daughter, Lisa Ladd and her partner, Sandy Daigle of Ellsworth, son, Michael Ladd of Alabama, son, Steven Ladd and his husband, Chris Smith, of Idleyld Park, Ore., daughter, Tami Leino and her husband, James of Norway and daughter, Robyn Saucier and her husband, Anthony of Gardiner. He also had his beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer Ladd, Alan Ladd, and Andrea Ladd of Germany, Kaitlyn Roy of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Emily and Katey Wheeler of Gardiner. In addition, he had six great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Lenwood and his wife, Sandra of Palm Coast, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.

Butch was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Judith Ladd and brother, John Ladd.

In honor and respect to his specific wishes, no memorials, services or celebrations of life will be held.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care Butch received from Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and the staff at the Tyler Suite at Mercy Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Butch’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

“Go rest high on that mountain, my love”

Donations in Butch’s name may be made to:

Northern Light Home Care and Hospice

50 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

or to the

Tyler Suite, Mercy Hospital

144 State Street

Portland, ME 04101

< Previous

Next >

filed under: