AUGUSTA — Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus recently installed its 2019-2020 officers.

Serving the chorus are president, BJ Sylvester-Pellett of Winthrop; vice president, Candace Pepin of Augusta; secretary, Barbara Combs of Topsham; treasurer, Janet Dunham of Belgrade; and members-at-large, Kathy Joyce of Bowdoinham and Jenny Clair of China Village.

Installing officer was Sue Staples of Bangor and membership representative was Nancy Bossie of Chelsea. Directed by Kathy Greason of Brunswick, the chorus welcomes singers to visit their Wednesday 6:30 p.m. rehearsals at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Anyone interested in scheduling the chorus to perform for a special event or fundraiser should contact Nancie Hugenbruch at 207-293-4779 or email [email protected]

