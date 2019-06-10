WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum is excited to announce that annual memberships are now available for the first time in anticipation of opening later this summer.

Individuals who purchase memberships before the opening will be invited to members-only hours in the days leading up to the public opening on Aug. 3.

There are a variety of membership options to meet everyone’s needs, including “Just the Two of Us” for $65, for one named adult and one named child; a “Household Membership” for $90, for two named adults from the same address and up to four named dependent children; and a “Grandparent Membership” for $75, which will include up to two named adults and four grandchildren. There are additional membership options and add-ons to accommodate everyone’s unique situation.

Members will have unlimited access to the museum for a full year from the first day it is open to the public, or 365 days from date of purchase if joining at a later time. Memberships can be purchased online at: https://forms.gle/Ynvn3k35893PfuT49.

It will also soon be available on WMPM’s redesigned website, which will be made public in the coming weeks.

Non-members can buy daily passes for $7 per person, while children 12 months and under will be free.

Western Maine Play Museum’s Facebook page is a great way to keep up with all of the museum’s exciting happenings, at www.facebook.com/westernmaineplaymuseum/.

The Museum invites the community to its third annual Spring Gala and Experience Auction on June 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., the first ever hosted at the museum. This year’s gala will feature a sneak peek of the museum, a silent auction, and the annual experience auction.

Attendees can be among the first to check out the long-anticipated exhibit space from 6 to 7:30 p.m., while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and refreshments provided by Calzolaio Pasta Company. Under the tent from 7:30 to 9 p.m., there will be desserts, refreshments, and an experience auction hosted by Teachers’ Lounge Mafia’s very own Dan Ryder and Jeff Bailey. A cash bar will be available the entire evening.

The 2019 Spring Gala and Experience Auction is a major fundraising event for the Western Maine Play Museum as it anticipates its summer opening date. All funds raised during the gala will be matched dollar for dollar (up to $10,000), effectively doubling donations, ticket prices, and winning bids for the evening.

Ultimately, the museum plans to have a “soft open” with limited hours July 31 and Aug. 1 for members only, followed by a public opening on Aug. 3.

The public is urged to purchase tickets for the Spring Gala and Experience Auction in advance ($40 per person) at https://wmpmgala2019.eventbrite.com. Only 80 event tickets will be sold, due to limited seating. Museum memberships will be available for purchase at the event and also on the newly redesigned website, which will soon be available to the public.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: