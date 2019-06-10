David Ortiz, the legendary former Boston Red Sox slugger, was in stable condition Monday and reportedly well enough to be transported to Boston for further treatment after having surgery for serious wounds he suffered in an apparent ambush Sunday night at a bar and restaurant in his native Dominican Republic.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” his father, Leo Ortiz, told reporters, according to The Associated Press. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

Ortiz, 43, was in intensive care after having his gallbladder and part of his intestine removed during six hours of surgery at the Abel Gonzalez clinic in Santo Domingo, according to ESPN Deportes and the AP. He also reportedly suffered damage to his liver. By Monday afternoon, medical personnel were reportedly preparing Ortiz to be flown to Boston for further treatment on a plane that had been sent to Santo Domingo by the Red Sox.

“His condition is stable enough to travel,” Gonzalez said, according to ESPN.

According to a police statement cited by the Boston Globe and reports from witnesses, Ortiz was struck in the back by a bullet fired at close range as he sat at a streetside table with TV host Jhoel Lopez at the Dial Bar and Lounge in an upscale entertainment district in the capital. Security video shows a gunman and a second suspect riding up on a motorcycle, with one of the men firing a single bullet at about 8:50 p.m. Lopez was wounded in the thigh in the shooting.

Dionisio Soldevila, a reporter and radio host, told ESPN that he had spoken with a doctor who first treated Ortiz and said that the bullet had passed through his body. According to Soldevila, Ortiz told doctors: “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

The shooting set off a chaotic scene in which angry onlookers beat the alleged gunman, identified as Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia by the Dominican National Police. A second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Feliz Garcia was quickly caught and suffered a cranium contusion, trauma to his thorax, trauma on his left knee and trauma on his right leg in the beating, the Dominican Republic’s National Health Service told ABC.

Fans, meantime, caused a traffic jam by crowding the hospital where Ortiz was being treated, according to the AP.

It is unclear whether Ortiz, who was known to frequent the Dial and spends at least part of the year in his home country, was the intended target, according to Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte. Leo Ortiz told local media he had no idea why his son would have been targeted.

The Red Sox said in a statement that “we have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.”

Ortiz retired in 2016 as arguably the greatest designated hitter in history – and among the most popular Red Sox players in history – following a 20-year career that included 541 home runs, 10 all-star appearances, three World Series titles and a World Series MVP award. He is likely to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame when he hits the ballot for the first time in 2022.

The emotional leader of those championship Red Sox teams, Ortiz helped key the famed comeback over the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series – in which the Red Sox made history as the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit – and the subsequent World Series title, which snapped an 86-year championship drought for the franchise.

In April 2013, following the Boston Marathon bombings, Ortiz made a now-famous, defiant speech to the crowd at Fenway Park, saying, “This is our [expletive] city, and nobody is going to dictate our freedom.” When the Red Sox won their third World Series title in nine years that fall, Ortiz was named the series MVP.

As news of Sunday’s shooting spread, current and former MLB players were among those expressing their support for “Big Papi.”

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger,” Pedro Martinez wrote. “Can’t wait to hear your voice.”

“Papi defines Boston Strong,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wrote. “Get well soon my friend!!!”

“David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing,” former President Obama wrote. “Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own.”

The Washington Post’s Drea Cornejo contributed to this report.

