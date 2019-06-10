LIVERMORE —A week after State Police used ground-penetrating radar equipment to search private property on Route 4 for evidence that could help locate Kimberly Moreau, who has been missing for 33 years, they were back Monday tearing up a slab of concrete.

With the aid of the Maine Department of Transportation, State police used jack hammers to break up a concrete driveway on Route 4 in North Livermore early Monday morning and expected to be at work for most of the day.

According to officials at the site, the concrete was set at about the same time Moreau went missing, and her family has long suspected she may be buried there.

Last week, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland explained that the ground-penetrating equipment can spot abnormalities in the ground, and once the data was analyzed police would determine whether to go back and dig.

Moreau was 17 when she was last seen at about 11 p.m. May 10, 1986, leaving her family’s residence on Jewell Street in Jay.

She told an older sister and her sister’s husband she was going for a ride and would be back in an hour. She left her purse and car behind, but did not say if she would be with others.

Her father, Dick Moreau, said Monday, the family deeply hopes the search if successful and they’ll finally be able to take down the missing persons signs that they have kept posted throughout Jay and Livermore for more than three decades.

This story will be updated.

