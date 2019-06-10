University of Maine at Farmington, Farmington — The University of Maine at Farmington held commencement recently with nearly 360 of the 384 bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates marching in a ceremony.

Among the 2019 graduates are these local students:

Albany Township: Zac Wheeler; Andover: Aislinn Forbes; Auburn: Anthony Blasi, Quinn Fogarty, Darci Goslin, Robbie Hollis, Matt Larimer, Madeline Soucie, Taylor St. Pierre, Tim Stokes; Bethel: Connor Dunn, Lakota Monzo; Bridgton: Katie Starkie; Canton: Thomas Peters III; Casco: Sarah Carlson; Chesterville: Morgan Badeau, Brittney Wagoner; Coplin Plantation: Jedediah Stevensn; Dixfield: Charles Estabrook Jr., Ashley Kimball, Nolan Miler, Megan Morrison, Nick St. Germain.

Farmington: Thia Bridges, Nichole Decker, McKinley Goozey, Trevor Hall, Sarah Mahoney, Hailey Mealey, Shane O’Neill, Veronica Perry, Sara Spear, Sara Turner; Fayette: Ethan Harmon, Courtney Lyons; Greene: Emma Martineau, Haley Teacutter; Harrison: Matthew Breer; Hartford: Kyle Rines; Industry: Crystal Kwon, Chloe Reichenbach; Jay: Aimee Degroat, Michelle Monroe, Mason Therrien, Destiny White; Kingfield: Jonathan Hart; Lewiston: Brooklyn Brown, Corey Martin, Biwe Mohamed, Sitey Muktar, Krystin Perreault, Amanda Swar; Lisbon: Kailyn Hill; Lisbon Falls: Jeffrey Willey.

Livermore Falls: Allison Bernier, Cary Kerr, Lydia Violette-Lee, Kaylyn Walker, Josh Wilcox; Mechanic Falls: Dylan Porter, Jamie Robinson; Minot: Sydney Gurney, Myia Linck, Jenn Morgan, Jessica Morgan, Kyla Sturtevant; Monmouth: Stephanie Dwinal, Haley West; Naples: Reed Bridge-Koenigsberg; New Gloucester: Sarah Sparks; New Vineyard: Sarah Williams; North Jay: Caroline Donnell; Norway: Abby McInnis, Kyleigh Roberts; Otisfield: Nicholas Attaliades-Ryan; Oxford: R.J. Card; Parsonsfield: Gabriella Winslow.

Poland: Sarah Douglas, Alan Young; Rangeley: Kate Philbrick, Lily Ray; Rumford: Kayla Drapeau, Brittany Wakefield; Sabattus: Ashley Forshaw, Brooke LeBel; South Paris: Kirsten Corey; Strong: McKayla Howar; Topsham: Tricia Faulkingham, Kimberly Richards; Turner: Cora Curtis, Abbie Hartford, Emily Hartford; Wales: Victoria Cloutier; West Paris: Kayleigh Knox; Wilton: Jacob Allen; and Winthrop: Gabby Stewart.

