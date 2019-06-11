AUBURN — The City of Auburn announces the prize winners from Monday’s Memorial Day Parade and first annual Art in the Park juried art show. Winners in all categories received cash prizes in recognition of their achievement.

Memorial Day Parade results:

Best in Show: Co. A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; second place, Community Little Theater; third, American Legion Post 153.

Best Band: Roar of the Androscoggin Marching Band.

Best Commercial Entry: Roundabout Farm Miniatures; second, Cote Crane; third, Community Credit Union.

Best Nonprofit: Co. A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; second, Community Little Theater; third, American Legion Post 153.

Best School: Auburn School Department; second, Franklin School.

Best Team: Auburn Cheering; second, Auburn Special Olympics; third, Red Eddies Football Team.

Art in the Park juried art show results:

Judges’ Selections

First Place: Ryan Kohler, “Time Makes Fools of Us All.”

Second Place: Peter Yesis, “In the Light of Day.”

Third Place: Richard Seger, “Morning Walk.”

Honorable Mention: Arthur Schaefer, “Taking a Long Look.”

People’s Choice

First Place: Anita Poulin, “Lewiston Falls Academy.”

Second Place: Richard Seger, “Second Trumpet.”

Third Place: Ryan Kohler, “Time Makes Fools of Us All.”

Honorable Mention: Norma Warden, “Waiting for Daddy.”

Best of Auburn

Tegan Lake, “The Auburn Library.”

Mayor’s Choice

Jinger Duryea, “Paws.”

Details on other upcoming sesquicentennial events in Auburn can be found online at www.auburn150.com.

