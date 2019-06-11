AUBURN — The City of Auburn announces the prize winners from Monday’s Memorial Day Parade and first annual Art in the Park juried art show. Winners in all categories received cash prizes in recognition of their achievement.

Memorial Day Parade results:

Best in Show: Co. A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; second place, Community Little Theater; third, American Legion Post 153.

Best Band: Roar of the Androscoggin Marching Band.

Best Commercial Entry: Roundabout Farm Miniatures; second, Cote Crane; third, Community Credit Union.

Best Nonprofit: Co. A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; second, Community Little Theater; third, American Legion Post 153.

Best School: Auburn School Department; second, Franklin School.

Best Team: Auburn Cheering; second, Auburn Special Olympics; third, Red Eddies Football Team.

Art in the Park juried art show results:

Judges’ Selections
First Place: Ryan Kohler, “Time Makes Fools of Us All.”

“Time Makes Fools of Us All” by Ryan Kohler.

Second Place: Peter Yesis, “In the Light of Day.”

“In the Light of Day” by Peter Yesis.

Third Place: Richard Seger, “Morning Walk.”

“Morning Walk” by Richard Seger.

Honorable Mention: Arthur Schaefer, “Taking a Long Look.”

“Taking a Long Look” by Arthur Schaefer

People’s Choice
First Place: Anita Poulin, “Lewiston Falls Academy.”

“Lewsiton Falls Academy” by Anita Poulin.

Second Place: Richard Seger, “Second Trumpet.”

“Second Trumpet” by Richard Seger.

Third Place: Ryan Kohler, “Time Makes Fools of Us All.”
Honorable Mention: Norma Warden, “Waiting for Daddy.”

“Waiting for Daddy” by Norma Warden.

Best of Auburn
Tegan Lake, “The Auburn Library.”

“The Auburn Library” by Tegan Lake.  

Mayor’s Choice
Jinger Duryea, “Paws.”

“Paws” by Jinger Duryea.

Details on other upcoming sesquicentennial events in Auburn can be found online at www.auburn150.com.

