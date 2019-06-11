BETHEL — Voters on Tuesday approved all nine marijuana ordinances and one to ban single-use plastic bags and foam food and beverage containers.

The closest vote on the nine marijuana ordinances was 235-168 on adult-use marijuana testing.

Five of the ordinances focus on medical marijuana, and four on adult-use marijuana.

The tally for the plastic bag ordinance was 287-124. The ordinance would ban the use of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene foam containers by town businesses.

The ordinance takes effect Jan. 11, 2020. Violators would be fined $75 for first offense and $150 for the second.

The four businesses for adult-use marijuana will be retail stores, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities and testing facilities.

The five businesses for medical marijuana will be medical marijuana testing facilities, caregiver retail stores, cultivation facilities, dispensaries and manufacturing facilities.

The businesses will have to follow state and local regulations.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: