WILTON — There will be a public supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton.

The menu will include baked ham, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, assorted homemade pies and beverages. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for those under 12.

For more information, call 207-778-2354.

—

HARRISON — There will be a chicken pie supper on Saturday, June 15, at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Bolsters Mills Road, Bolsters Mills Village. The first seating will be at 5 p.m. and the second at 6 with a third seating to follow as needed.

The menu will include chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, rolls, homemade dessert and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. The church is air conditioned and handicap accessible.

Reservations will be accepted on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon by confirmation. To make reservations, call 207-583-9024. Do not leave a message.

—

BOWDOIN — There will be a public bean supper as part of the annual Strawberry Festival from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at West Bowdoin Baptist Church, 54 West Road.

The menu will include beans, cole slaw, potato salad, casseroles and homemade bread. It will also feature strawberry shortcake with real whip cream for dessert. Cost is $8.50 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and free for children preschool-age and younger.

—

NORWAY — AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a pork loin dinner with roasted red potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

