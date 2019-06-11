LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters approved all but two articles in a proposed $2.56 million budget on Tuesday.
They elected former Selectman Jeffrey Bryant over Budget Committee Chairman Jeffrey Roy to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen. The vote was 75-41.
Select Board Chairperson Heather Bronish, who did not seek re-election, was elected for a second term with 16 write-in votes. The term is for two years.
Lenia Coates, who was uncontested for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, received 104 votes. Debra Timberlake, a retired school teacher, was elected to a one-year term on the school board with 16 write-in votes.
The administration budget of $330,678 failed 69-61 and the elected officials budget for $39,153 was rejected by a vote of 66-64, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.
Gould said the failed articles will be discussed at the selectmen meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Town Office.
The $2.56 million municipal budget represents a $60,064 increase — or 2.3% — from current spending.
The budget did not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73, or Androscoggin County budgets.
Voter turnout was light with 137 residents casting ballots.
