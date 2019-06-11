AUGUSTA – Albert R. Leblond, 82, of East Winthrop died on June 8, 2019 at MaineGeneral Hospital.

He was born on July 14, 1936 in Turner, son of Roland D. and Irene Lee Leblond.

Al graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1955, and attended the Carnegie Institute, Boston, Mass. X-Ray Technician class of 1955, and Casper College in Casper, Wyo. where he received a nursing degree in 1976.

He enjoyed old vehicles, working on cars, Indian history and western movies.

Al served in the Army Reserves 1954 and 1956 and joined the United States Air Force in August 1956. He retired as a TSTG in 1976 from Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb. He had served in Texas, Maine, Germany, Panama Canal, Illinois, Okinawa and Kansas.

AI’s nursing career including working for the Veterans Administration Hospital and various hospitals in the midwest as a travel nurse; upon his return to Maine in 1977 he worked for various nursing agencies until his retirement in 2006.

He was predeceased by both parents, Roland D. and Irene Lee Leblond; daughter, Jamie Leblond, East Winthrop; sister Annette Clark, Groton Mass.

Surviving him are his wife, Patricia Benson Mulherin Leblond, East Winthrop; daughter, Beth Ann Leblond; and grandchildren, Leyla, Cline and Destan, San Antonio, Texas; son, Bradford Leblond, San Antonio, Texas; sister Jacquolm Smith and Lloyd Trufant, Topsham, brother, James and his wife, Eleanor Leblond, Leeds, and brother-in-law, Alvin Clark, Groton, Mass.; stepchildren; and grandchildren, Charles and Sandra Benson, Leeds, Taylor and Tessa Benson; Michael and Carrie Ellen Benson Merrow, Belgrade, Michael Jay and Megan Merrow; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Per Al’s request there will be no services.

Without the constant care of Al and support to me from the Hospice Care’s awesome medical staff and others of this group, I would not have been able to keep Al at home until the last few hours of his life; that was very important to Al and myself.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations

MaineGeneral Hospice Care, Hathaway Building,

10 Water Street, Suite 307

Waterville, Maine 04901

< Previous

Next >

filed under: