LIVERMORE – Barbara Ann Ouellette, 87, a resident of Livermore, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Waterville, the daughter of Albert A. Babbie and Isabelle (Brooks) Babbie.

On Sept. 29, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, she married the love of her life, Normand Ouellette. Barbara was a loving mother to her six children.

She is survived by her children; Normand J. Ouellette Jr. and wife, Mia, Gail Desjardins and husband, Gary, David Ouellette and wife, Nanette, Steven Ouellette and wife, Jill, Albert Ouellette and wife, Terri, and Vicki Ouellette and companion, Dawn Roberts; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; her brother, Albert Babbie and her sister, Claudette Sawtelle.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2014.

Messages of condolence may be sent the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., prior to funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240 or

American Diabetes Association

169 Lancaster Street

Portland, Maine 04101

< Previous

Next >

filed under: