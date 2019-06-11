RUMFORD – Roger William (B. – Meunier) Miller, 85, of Rumford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Rumford after a recent illness.

Roger was born in Mexico on July 3, 1933, the son of Ovilla Meunier and Mary (Miller) Meunier of Mexico.

Roger was educated in local schools graduating from Mexico High School in 1952. He was veteran of the Korean War having served in the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment at Ft. Campbell, Ky. He was discharged on May 23, 1955 and set up a residence in Rumford.

Following his military service, he went on to work for the Oxford Paper Company; obtained a college education from the University of Maine, and later retired from the Boise Cascade Paper Company as a product service representative traveling throughout the USA and Canada.

Roger married Marcelle J. (Theriault) Miller in June 1956, and lovingly spent his life with her until his recent passing.

He is survived by three children: Christine Carnahan of Carrabassett Valley, Eric Miller of Raritan Township, N.J. and Darren Miller of Kaiserslautern, Germany. He is also survived by two grandchildren.

Roger has enjoyed the Rumford area since his adolescence, and continued to bring his family together annually to his summer cottage at Roxbury Pond. Whether it was fishing, playing cribbage or dominoes, watching New York Giants football or Boston Red Sox baseball and shooting pool at the Rumford Eagles Club, he enjoyed life as a social individual. One of his most recent achievements was being selected as a State of Maine Honor Flight Participant, traveling with fellow veterans to the Washington D.C. Monument Area 2017.

Following a service celebrating his life and achievements (to be scheduled and announced at a later date), Roger will be placed at the State of Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: