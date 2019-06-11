VIENNA — The Pat Pepin Project is coming to the Vienna Union Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Her blues band includes Emily Davies on bass and Frank Dionne on piano and accordion.

Pepin is a singer and songwriter who has produced three tight, easy-rockin’ blues albums. She plays a rocking tenor and soprano sax and trombone and guitar and sings a with a powerful and soulful voice.

Her three CDs, “In it for the Long Haul,” “I’m Ready” and “Blue Stories,” navigate seamlessly from mellow blues to rockin’ blues.

Pepin grew up in Maine where she began her musical career singing in the church choir. Her first musical instrument was purchased for her by her mother and grandmother using S&H green stamps. Her first saxophone came from a pawn shop.

Studying jazz, she graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in music. She was busy learning and playing at various venues until around 2001 when she attended the blues festival in Rockland and realized that kind of music was what she had been doing all along. She has worked at many things, including being a long-haul trucker and a hospital clerk while along the way honing her musical skills.

Tickets are on sale for $12 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 207-293-2674, email [email protected] or buy them online on the Vienna Union Hall website.

