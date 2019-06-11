Charges

Androscoggin County

• Jennifer Morin, 34, of Greene, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, assault and violating conditions of release, 11:52 a.m. Tuesday at 285 Sawyer Rd.

Auburn

• Jonathan Campbell, 28, of Paris, on a probation hold, 6:25 p.m. Monday on Court Street.

Lewiston

• Suzanne Dempski, 53, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and operating after suspension, 7:30 p.m. Monday at 7 Howe St.

• Abdihakim Ismail, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at 69 Knox St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Louise Landry, 69, of Lewiston and Phillip Berry, 28, of Buckfield collided at 6:55 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. The 2006 Toyota driven by Landry and owned by Rene H. Landry of Lewiston and the 2018 Chevrolet owned by Berry received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Brooke D. Dahl, 28, of Portland struck the back of a vehicle driven by Mikayla N. Monaghan, 24, of Lewiston at 7:43 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street while Monaghan was stopped in traffic. Monaghan’s vehicle lurched forward and hit a vehicle driven by Kimberly Richard, 44, of Sabattus, who was also stopped in traffic. The 1991 Volvo driven by Dahl and owned by Rowan C. Carroll-Christopher of Yarmouth was towed, and the 2017 Ford owned by Monaghan and the 2009 Jeep owned by Richard received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Timothy G. Gagnon, 30, of Sabattus and Charity L. Garland, 30, of Lisbon collided at 12:21 p.m. Friday on Bartlett Street. The 2014 dump truck driven by Gagnon and owned by Canyon Springs Landscaping of Turner and the 2004 Volkswagen owned by Garland were towed.

 

