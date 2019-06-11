Customers of Central Maine Power with concerns over the utility’s billing accuracy, customer service and proposed increase in its rates will be able to testify in front of state regulators at three hearings in mid-July.

The Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday that it had scheduled public witness hearings for July 16, 18 and 22, in Portland, Farmington and Hallowell, respectively. Each session, which will cover all three issues, begins at 6 p.m.

The Portland hearing will take place in Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine; the Farmington hearing is in the North Dining Halls at the University of Maine; and the Hallowell hearing is at the PUC’s headquarters.

The agency has spent the past seven months investigating complaints of high and inaccurate bills, following CMP’s change over to a new billing system in November of 2017. In a separate case, it also is reviewing related issues of service quality and customer services, as well as a proposal from CMP to increase its distribution rates. These cases are expected to last through the fall.

Although CMP said earlier this spring that it has largely resolved the billing issues, customer complaints continue to be filed at the PUC.

