Rushing water eroded a section of Route 4 on Blake Hill near Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips during a rainstorm Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Regional Communications Dispatch Center. Traffic was detoured while the Maine Department of Transportation made repairs. The road was reopened Tuesday night. Tim Hardy photo