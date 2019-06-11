FARMINGTON — A man who worked as a camp counselor agreed Monday to plead guilty to assaulting a woman during a party attended by counselors and others in Rangeley last summer.

Peter Michael Rocafort-Stravecky, 20, of San Juan, Puerto Rico entered the plea in Franklin County Superior Court in the presence of his attorney, Walter McKee.

A charge of felony gross sexual assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Rocafort-Stravecky was arrested following an investigation into a woman’s complaint that she was sexually assaulted during a party of camp counselors and others at a counselor’s home in Rangeley on July 18, 2018.

Rocafort-Stravecky and the woman were acquainted, police previously said.

He was working as a counselor at Camp Kawanhee for Boys in Weld at the time of the assault.

The woman said she was impaired and could not have given consent to have sex, while Rocafort-Stravecky said it was consensual, according to a court document.

Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said there was a great deal of drinking at the party, and the case was not simply a matter of “he said, she said.” There was a large number of witnesses there and several for both sides spoke to police during the investigation, he said.

There was a significant disagreement of the facts about what happened, defense attorney McKee said. If the case went to trial, the defense feels strongly it would prevail, he said, but the small risk of conviction made the agreement a reasonable one.

“Peter always adamantly denied” that he ever engaged in nonconsensual sex.

The woman’s 13-page statement to the court was not read aloud, but Justice Joyce Wheeler told Rocafort- Stravecky, “I think what she wants you to hear” is about giving a woman a voice to be heard on when sex occurs and that he needed to listen to what women say.

The woman was not in court Monday, but members of both families were.

Sentencing was delayed for 18 months while Rocafort-Stravecky completes tasks that include participation in alcohol and sexual assault prevention programs, and have no contact with the woman.

His $3,000 bail will go to Camp Kawanhee for Boys to train camp counselors on preventing binge drinking and sexual abuse.

If Rocafort-Stravecky completes the agreement, the charge will be dismissed. If not, will serve 60 days in jail.

A conviction for assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

< Previous

filed under: