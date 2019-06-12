MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society will hold its famous MAKE US AN OFFER Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 125 Elm St., next to Elm Street School.

There will be no list pricing on furnishings, electronics, household items, tools and assorted items. Patrons are asked to offer a price and see if they can make a deal. There will be no clothing. The society also added no early birds.

A used flat screen TV has been donated and it will sold to the highest bidder in a silent auction. Rain date is Saturday, June 22.

Items can still be donated to benefit the historical society until Friday, June 14, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. at the address listed.

—

CARTHAGE — The town will hold a community-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Carthage Generations Club.

—

AUBURN — A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, rain or shine, at the Sarah Frye Home, 751 Washington St. North. There will be multiple vendors on hand.

For more information, call MaryAnn at 207-784-7242.

—

WILTON — The Wilton Free Public Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Western Maine Development building, 128 Weld Road (Route 156). Many books have been added since the last sale.

