FARMINGTON — Dyado, the project of East Coast songwriters Louisa Stancioff and Matt Lohan, will perform Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Emery Community Art Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. The performance is free and open to the public.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Dyado (pronounced d-auto) is the partnership of two cousins who reconnected later in life and bonded over singing old country songs and playing fiddle. Together, they have crafted a hazy, film-grain sound that phases between dreamy California beach days and fields drenched in fog.

Through the use of melodic electric guitar and fiddle, strong back beat drums and tight vocal harmonies, Dyado takes a new perspective on old country music and New England folk. Stancioff and Lohan sing songs about adventure, lost love, and walking the line between youth and adulthood in a life on the road.

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy Street between Main and High streets in downtown Farmington. The gallery summer hours are Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

The Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art.

A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater. Designed by designLAB architects of Boston to complement the historic performance venues of Nordica Auditorium and Alumni Theater, the 15,000-square-foot center is the keystone for the arts complex on the UMF campus.

filed under: