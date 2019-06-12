KINGFIELD — About 25 firefighters from several towns responded to an early morning fire Wednesday, June 12, in a garage attached to house on West Kingfield Road.

The homeowner, John Goldfrank, reported the fire about 12:24 a.m.

When firefighters gained access to the garage, which was locked, the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, Kingfield Fire Chief Fred Nichols said.

Goldfrank had been doing some staining, and the rags self-combusted, he said.

There was little damage to the house, mostly some sheet rock on the wall that connects the house and garage.

The one-bay garage is still standing but there was significant damage to the roof trusses, Nichols said.

A car in the garage received heat damage and a back window of it was blown out, he said.

