FARMINGTON — A donation to Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH), committee reports, and a gift shop update were just a few of the actions taking place at the annual meeting of the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary on June 5.

Shannon Smith, Auxiliary president, presented a check for $5,950 to Tania Dawson from the education department, and Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer, to purchase teaching simulators including catheterization models and a lung and heart trainer with 17 different lung sounds and six different heart sounds.

According to Dawson, “Practicing skills with these models can decrease catheter infections and other procedures that require a sterile field and enables staff to quickly identify sounds of specific conditions to provide improved patient outcomes.”

Guest speakers also included Nancy Taylor, R.N., care support nurse, who discussed the usefulness of medical pill boxes with alarms that the Auxiliary had purchased previously for patients with dementia; and Andrea Richard, B.S., CHES, lead program and planning coordinator for Healthy Community Coalition, who discussed the program “A Matter of Balance.”

Caroleen Caldwell, chair of the scholarship committee, announced the six scholarship award recipients who are all entering the field of nursing: Brooke Egan, Rebecca Redmond, Emily Clemens, Joseph Brittelli, Benjamin Creznic, and Kimberlie Knox.

The Auxiliary officers for the coming year include Shannon Smith, president; Kamilla Hall, first vice president; Vicki Robbins, second vice president; Les Gatchell, secretary; Priscilla Smith, treasurer; and Shannon Smith, assistant treasurer.

Auxiliary members enjoyed a buffet meal and entertainment by 13 members of the Merry Plinksters.

The hospital’s gift shop is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser in its mission to provide financial support by purchasing equipment that the hospital would like to have, but cannot fit into its budget. The Auxiliary also raises money by way of membership dues, memorial stones, food and book sales, special events, and the Remembrance Tree during the holidays.

Perks to being an Auxiliary member include personal satisfaction and meeting new friends; annual appreciation events with buffet meal, entertainment, and recognition gifts; a free turkey before Thanksgiving; free flu shots; and complimentary meal privileges.

Those interested in joining the Auxiliary can receive a membership form by calling Shannon Smith at 778-4726.

