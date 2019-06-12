BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an FDA-recognized food safety certification workshop beginning Wednesday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the UMaine Extension office, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor. The 20-hour workshop continues on June 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on June 28 from 8 a.m. to noon

Workshop topics include how to create an FDA-compliant food safety plan, how to conduct a hazard analysis, and guidelines for creating effective monitoring programs with corrective actions and required documentation.

Participants who complete the training will be certified as a preventive controls qualified individual, according to the FDA preventive controls regulations.

The fee is $250 for Maine businesses and $500 for out-of-state businesses, and includes meals and all training materials. Register online by June 19 at https://bit.ly/2XvysVK.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Theresa Tilto at 942.7396, or email [email protected] More information is available on the program website.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in Maine that touches every aspect of the Maine food system, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

The University of Maine, founded in Orono in 1865, is the state’s land grant and sea grant university. As Maine’s flagship public university, UMaine has a statewide mission of teaching, research and economic development, and community service.

UMaine is among the most comprehensive higher education institutions in the Northeast and attracts students from Maine and 49 other states, and 62 countries. It currently enrolls 11,404 total undergraduate and graduate students who can directly participate in groundbreaking research working with world-class scholars.

UMaine offers more than 100 degree programs through which students can earn graduate certificates, master’s, doctoral or professional science master’s degrees. The university promotes environmental stewardship, with substantial efforts campuswide aimed at conserving energy, recycling and adhering to green building standards in new construction. For information about UMaine, visit umaine.edu.

filed under: