AUBURN — The GreenWood Gallery, one of the newest fine art galleries in Lewiston-Auburn, will hold its sixth annual Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Meet the seven unique and talented Maine artists and hear them speak about their art, see painting demonstrations, have light treats and an opportunity to win a six-week scholarship for “Learning How to Paint with Acrylics.”

Tony Brown

Brown paints colorful “Idyllic Fantasies” in acrylics, on medium and large canvasses. He loves bright colors, detailed work, organic lines and shapes and beautifully developed images. Now retired, he lives in Lewiston and spends much of his time painting.

Jelisa Hamilton

Hamilton creates art that is vibrant and expressive. She focuses on vivid colors and botanical designs, mixing the beauty of nature with a twist of fantasy. She is a visually impaired artist and became blind in 2016. She is fortunate to have a small amount of sight remaining and works in close range to her canvas with magnification. She hopes to give inspiration to others to move beyond any limitations they may face.

Kerry Keith

Keith paints in a wide variety of subjects. His favorite subject is animals in the wild. He is exhibiting five such paintings: The North American lynx, raccoons, fox, grey wolf and a lion with an attitude that is well captured. He is also known for his seasonal landscape scenes.

Martha Levesque

Levesque has become a master of Fantasy Pours and Pergamano. She is back this year, by popular demand, with new work. She finds the mediums exciting to work with and quite challenging. Levesque is a certified Pergamano instructor. Samples of this unique art will be displayed.

Connie J. Ladd–McVey

McVey attended art classes at Boston Museum of Art School and Massachusetts College of Art and exhibited her landscape paintings with recognition, awards and sales. Now living in Auburn, she continues her landscape painting of Maine’s scenic vista. She completed her art education with a BFA degree at USM Gorham. She teaches art as an adjunct at Central Maine Community College, Auburn, and exhibits at local art fairs and shows.

William Steele

Steele bought his first painting as a college freshman and became an avid art collector ever since. Fifteen years ago, at the urging of his wife, Eleanor, he started painting in oil, leaning mostly on impressions drawn from time spent lobstering in his early years. He relishes getting back in touch with those days on the stern of the “Tern,” hauling gear out of Cundy’s Harbor.

Anita F. Poulin

Poulin has been painting since childhood. She has taught art in the Lewiston-Auburn area for the past 35 years. The artist captures Maine’s four-season landscapes and seascapes in acrylic medium. Her wildflower paintings are delightful in simplicity yet intricate in detail. Her pet portraits are life-like, capturing each personality. The artist is this year’s first-place winner of Auburn’s first Art in the Park Juried Art Show Public Choice Award.

The GreenWood Gallery of Auburn is owned by Poulin, who says, “GreenWood Gallery’s goal is to be a stepping stone for Maine artists who wish to continue developing their professional art career.”

Also included in the open house will be crafters displaying their works: Linda Curran, garden-plate flowers; Linda Visco, painter of mushrooms; Jane Laplante, designs with cloth; Martha Levesque, Fantasy Acrylic Pours, Pergamano Craft and jewelry; Valerie Carpentier, author of the children’s books, “The Buttercup Adventures” and “The Glass Frog”; and Judy Valentine, author of children’s book, “The Crystal Chain.”

Artists who would like to exhibit their art should call GreenWood Gallery after the open house exhibit by calling 207-782-5118 for an appointment.

