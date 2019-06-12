100 years ago: 1919

Next Sunday night at the Salvation Army Hall a memorial service will be held for officers who have fallen in the field. During the last year in the year in the United States alone, over 20 Salvation Army officers have been called home from their fields of labor. The service will be held in the hall on Middle street and will commence at 8 o’clock.

50 years ago: 1969

Marco’s Restaurant in Lewiston will have a rogues gallery of bewhiskered faces for the remainder of Auburn’s centennial celebration Members of the Brothers of the Brush can be photographed at Centennial Headquarters. The photos will be given to the bewhiskered subjects after the centennial celebration is over.

25 years ago: 1994

The Auburn Exchange Club will have as it’s speakers, Kathy Kientz, and Barbara Livingston of the Arts After School Program at noon on Tuesday at Rolandeaus’s Restaurant. Last week’s Tuesday meeting members heard about the scholarship program. One of the recipients, Michael Coffey, and his school advisor, Paul Boucher, were present. Coffey will attend Central Maine Technical School in the fall.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

