LIVERMORE – Warren H. Brown, 53, a resident of Livermore, passed away, Monday, June 10 at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1965 in Machias, the son of Darryl Brown and Elaine (Kelley) Brown. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School and attended University of Maine in Augusta. Warren worked as a cook at various places throughout the years. He was a very gifted musician and artist.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Christina Bauman of Livermore; his mother, Elaine Dunton and stepfather, Gary Dunton of Standish, stepmother, Penny Brown of Livermore Falls; brother, Toby Brown his wife, Suzette and their children Eliza and Shaun of Nantucket, Mass.; and cousin, Elizabeth Washburn of Boston, Mass.

He was predeceased by his father, Darryl Brown; and his aunt, Karlene Hale. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

