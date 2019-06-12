LEWISTON — With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Trinity Jubilee Center will provide free meals to children during the summer.

Meals will be served at Trinity’s cafeteria at 53 Spruce St. beginning on June 19 and continuing until Aug. 27. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and lunch from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat. For more information, contact [email protected]

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Trinity Jubilee Center to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer.

Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

